All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Millions Of Baby Turtles Make Way To The Sea In Chennai: Watch
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Tamil Nadu, 28 Feb 2023 11:04 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
In a video shared by @supriyasahuias on Twitter, several turtles can be seen moving toward the sea to embark on their life journey. "As millions of baby turtles embark on their journey of life, you are struck by the ways of incredible nature which embraces all living beings in the circle of life," reads the tweet. The video has caught the attention of users on the internet. "Nature is a gift of God, and nature has innumerable miracles and wonders. Including This one," a user commented.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal