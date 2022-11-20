All section
Mexico: Company Puts Bus Drivers On Bicycles To Demonstrate Risks For Cyclists Riding Past Them
Others/World, 20 Nov 2022
The city council of San Luis Potosí in Mexico is putting their bus drivers on bicycles to teach them how it feels when big vehicles whoosh past smaller rides. The city council's experiment seemed to have been successful because the bus drivers' reactions revealed how afraid they were as the buses rushed past them. The exercise started last year when the council invited bus drivers to take bicycles for a spin across the city as a huge yellow bus sped past them. The exercise's outcomes were posted on social media in 2021. Internet users defended it by stating that bus drivers should be cautious of all commuters on the road.
