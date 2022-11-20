All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Mexico: Company Puts Bus Drivers On Bicycles To Demonstrate Risks For Cyclists Riding Past Them

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Others/World,  20 Nov 2022 9:38 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

The city council of San Luis Potosí in Mexico is putting their bus drivers on bicycles to teach them how it feels when big vehicles whoosh past smaller rides. The city council's experiment seemed to have been successful because the bus drivers' reactions revealed how afraid they were as the buses rushed past them. The exercise started last year when the council invited bus drivers to take bicycles for a spin across the city as a huge yellow bus sped past them. The exercise's outcomes were posted on social media in 2021. Internet users defended it by stating that bus drivers should be cautious of all commuters on the road.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Select A Tag 
Mexico 
Company 
Puts 
Bus 
Drivers 
Bicycles 
Demonstrate 
Risks 
Cyclists 
Riding 
Past 

Must Reads

Uttar Pradesh: Children Hand Over Charter Of Demands To Government For Inclusion Of Climate Change In Curriculum
No, There Is No 'Love Jihad' Angle In Case Of This Viral Video Showing Disturbing Domestic Abuse
Old Video Of Pakistan's Christian MP Taking About Force Conversion Viral With Misleading Claim
Antriksh Jigyasa: ISRO Launches Online Knowledge Portal To Provide Space Science Education
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X