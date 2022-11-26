All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Meghalaya: Khasi Tribe Builds Living Root Bridges From Ficus Trees, Lasts For 500 Years
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Meghalaya, 26 Nov 2022 3:40 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The thick forests of the Khasi and Jaintia hills in Meghalaya are home to centuries-old living root bridges. These unique bridges have been sculpted by the Khasi tribe from the Ficus Elastica or rubber tree. The ever-evolving Meghalaya bridges are made up of tangled thick roots that provide formidability to the structure and make it good enough to hold 50 or more people in one go. According to Alok Chandra Samal, an Environmental Scientist, the life span of these bridges is thought to be between 500-600 years. The longest known living root bridge in the state is of 175 feet located near Mawkyrnot village of East Khasi Hills district.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Know About Artists Who Calligraphed Constitution Of India Without Charging A Penny For 2 Years Of Work