All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Medical Student Helps Woman Deliver Baby On Train In Andhra Pradesh
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Andhra Pradesh, 24 Sep 2022 7:32 AM GMT
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar |
While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Swathi, who is undergoing MBBS training at the Gitam Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), helped the 28 year old pregnant woman who went into labour at around 3:30 am on board a Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam express train.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Braille Boards To Be Installed At This Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal To Help Visually Challenged Be Part Of Festivities