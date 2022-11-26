All section
Caste discrimination
Videos
Measles Outbreak: Mumbai Records 19 Cases And 1 Death In A Day; Centre Advices To Consider An Extra Dose Of Vaccine

Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

India,  26 Nov 2022 10:07 AM GMT

The Mumbai city, on November 24, recorded 19 new cases of measles and one death, which is higher compared to last year. The city reported 10 cases and one death in 2021; 29 cases and no death in 2020; and 37 cases and three deaths in 2019.

