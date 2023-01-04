All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Nashik's Chemical Factory; 2 Dead & 17 Injured
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Maharashtra, 4 Jan 2023 4:18 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Officials said that two people were killed and 17 others injured in a fire that broke out after a blast in a boiler at a chemical company in Maharashtra's Nashik district on January 1. The fire at Jindal Poly Films in Gonde industrial area's Mundhegaon started around 11 am. It was burning till late in the evening despite 20 fire tenders battling the blaze in the complex that is spread over 100 acres and has several chemical reactors. Around 1,200 people work in the unit, but Game said only 19 were on duty Sunday because of the new year. Prompt & timely response by The civil administration requisitioned Southern Command Search & Rescue Helicopter to evacuate casualties.
