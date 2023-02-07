All section
Manipur: Rare Migratory Birds Sighted At Loktak Lake In Manipur After Onset Of Winter
Manipur, 7 Feb 2023 12:29 PM GMT
Many migratory waterfowl, including purple heron, Common Teal, Mallard, etc., are rare birds that have been sighted at the Loktak Lake in Manipur. The migratory birds would spend three-four winter months at Loktak, including 40 square km of Keibul Lamjao National Park. As many as 50,725 waterbirds, including migratory ones belonging to 65 species, visited Loktak in 2015. In 2014, 32,852 waterbirds belonging to 57 species did so.
