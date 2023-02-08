All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Manipur: Phumdi Biomass Removed From Loktak Lake To Be Used In Making Organic Fertilizer
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Manipur, 8 Feb 2023 5:27 AM GMT
Editor : Jayali Wavhal |
She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Chairman M. Ashinikumar Singh inspected the Loktak Lake to review the ongoing 'Phumdi' removal work last month. The lake is famous for its unique ecosystem called phumdis (heterogeneous mass of vegetation, soil, and organic matter at various stages of decomposition), which floats over it. The phumdi biomass removed from the lake will be utilized to create organic fertilizer.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain