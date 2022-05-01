All section
Mangalore: Unique Ritual Of 'Toothedhara' Where Devotees Throw Burning Fronds Between Groups

Karnataka,  1 May 2022 9:22 AM GMT

In #Karnataka's #Mangalore, hundreds of devotees practice the centuries-old tradition of '#Toothedhara' or 'Agni Kheli' as part of the 8-day long festival of Kateel #Durgaparameshwari Temple. The tradition of two groups of villagers throwing burning fronds of palm at each other has been practised for centuries. Members of a group throw these burning fronds towards the opposite group, not a particular individual. One picks it up and throws it back towards the other group, doing this for five rounds.

