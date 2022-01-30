All section
Mangalore College Students Protest Against Allowing Hijab In College

Karnataka,  30 Jan 2022 4:27 PM GMT

Students from Pompel college protested against allowing girls to wear Hijab inside the college premises. This came after, six Muslim girl students of the government women’s PU College in Udupi have alleged that the principal is not allowing them to wear hijab in the classrooms. According to a report by Outlook, the students also complained that they are not being allowed to talk in Urdu, Arabic, and Beary languages. The girls stood outside the classroom for three days in protest.

