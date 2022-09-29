All section
Man Collapses After Cardiac Arrest At Chennai Airport, CISF Jawan Saves Life By Giving CPR
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Tamil Nadu, 29 Sep 2022 6:15 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
At Chennai Airport, a passenger's life was saved by a CISF jawan, who is now being hailed as a hero for his quick reflexes. The passenger collapsed after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. The video was tweeted by CISF using its official account. In the video, which shows the jawan administering CPR to the traveller who collapsed at the airport.
