The Logical Indian Crew

Man Collapses After Cardiac Arrest At Chennai Airport, CISF Jawan Saves Life By Giving CPR

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Tamil Nadu,  29 Sep 2022 6:15 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

At Chennai Airport, a passenger's life was saved by a CISF jawan, who is now being hailed as a hero for his quick reflexes. The passenger collapsed after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. The video was tweeted by CISF using its official account. In the video, which shows the jawan administering CPR to the traveller who collapsed at the airport.

Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
