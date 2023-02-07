All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Man Cleans Tamil Nadu Express Train As No Railway Sweepers Were On Duty
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Tamil Nadu, 7 Feb 2023 12:29 PM GMT
Editor : Jayali Wavhal |
She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The Railway administration's poor upkeep of the coaches causes various difficulties for commuters. However, an eye-catching Twitter video shared by Sundaram Viswanathan on February 1 shows a humble gentleman sweeping the Tamil Nadu Express Train's floor in order to clean as no railway sweepers were available.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain