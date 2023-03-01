Make This World A Kind Place To Live In!

All section
India, 1 March 2023 12:44 PM GMT
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Join the kind community @efgorg In a recent heartwarming incident, Hetaram Satnami, a physically challenged man who lives in a remote village in Odisha's Nuapada district, received his pension through a drone. Earlier, he had to travel 2 km monthly through a dense forest to collect his government pension. According to the information, Sarpanch Saroj Agarwal said she bought a drone online after learning about Mr Satnami's ordeal. This is such a kind initiative. Kindly follow the link to support- https://bit.ly/3WnUKGI
