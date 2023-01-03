All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Make Them Feel Safe!
India, 3 Jan 2023 8:12 AM GMT
Join the kind community @efgorg @darshafoundation_ is back with their new initiative of providing sweaters to little puppies and all the needy dogs in need. This video is so wholesome and made our day. Do visit their profile to extend your support to them. They deserve our appreciation!!
