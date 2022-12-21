All section
Make Everyday A Celebration For Them!
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 21 Dec 2022 5:58 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Join the kind community @efgorg @pawriwar.0_o uniquely celebrated Diwali this year. They spent their time with the stray kids and provided them with food and lots of love. It must have been an excellent festival for them, as in the video, we can see the happiness they shared with these needy animals. Thanks for doing what you do!
Contributors Suggest Correction
