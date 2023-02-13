All section
Major Concern For Assam: Rampant Deforestation Alarmingly Shrinks Green Cover In The State
Assam, 13 Feb 2023 10:33 AM GMT
Deforestation has been a major concern for the state of Assam, for its environment has led to multiple problems like pollution and health hazards in the past decades. During the past years, Assam has lost a large area of green cover due to deforestation caused by various factors, such as agriculture, pasture expansion, flood and erosion, forest products consumption, export, population pressure, encroachment, aggression from across the inter-State Border, activities like illegal timbering, poaching, wildlife trafficking. According to the Global Forest Watch Report 2022, Guwahati lost over 1050 hectares of tree cover from 2001 to 2021.
