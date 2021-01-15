Fact Check: Video Of Mumbai Police Paying Homage At Mahim Dargah Goes Viral With Fake Claim

Many social media users are sharing a video of Police officials saluting in front of a Dargah. The video is being shared with the claim that for the first time Mumbai Police paid homage to Hazrat Makhdoom Shah's dargah, a shrine of a saint and scholar who was prominent during Tughlaq dynasty. The shrine is also known as Mahim Dargah.

Social media posts suggest that Maharashtra's ruling party Shiv Sena is starting a new ritual where Mumbai police is going to Dargah. This video is shared to show Shiv Sena as Hinduphobic party and a party that is promoting Islam.

