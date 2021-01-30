On 'Mahila Kisan Diwas' Women Lead The Protest

While the Supreme Court questioned women’s participation in the ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre’s new farm laws, the farmers celebrated Mahila Kisan Diwas on January 18, to honour women protesters for their incredible contribution.

