Videos

On 'Mahila Kisan Diwas' Women Lead The Protest

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   30 Jan 2021 2:52 AM GMT
Writer : Tamanna Sahoo | Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Tamanna Sahoo
While the Supreme Court questioned women’s participation in the ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre’s new farm laws, the farmers celebrated Mahila Kisan Diwas on January 18, to honour women protesters for their incredible contribution.

While the Supreme Court questioned women's participation in the ongoing farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm laws, the farmers celebrated Mahila Kisan Diwas on January 18, to honour women protesters for their incredible contribution.https://youtu.be/3SWeYWLbmXI

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian