Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Washington DC Defaced In Protest Against Farm Laws, 'Khalistan Flag' Draped

During the demonstration against farm bills in the Capital of the United States-Washington DC, the Khalistan flag was draped over a Mahatma Gandhi statue near the Indian embassy. According to the Indian embassy in the state, the statue at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza was defaced by Khalistani elements on December 12.

The Embassy has lodged a strong protest with US law enforcement agencies and has also taken up the matter with the US Department of State for an early investigation and action against the culprits under the applicable law. We strongly condemn this mischievous act by hooligans masquerading as protesters against the universally respected icon of peace & justice, said the Indian Embassy in Washington DC in a statement.

A similar incident took place in the United Kingdom where pro-Khalistan flags were raised during a demonstration against the farm laws, held outside the Indian High Commission, on December 7.

Also Read: Uttarakhand Govt To Reward People Helping Road Accident Victims With Rs 1 Lakh



