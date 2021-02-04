Maharashtra: Video Of Stray Dogs Inside Govt Hospital In Nagpur Goes Viral, Probe Ordered

GMCH Medical Superintendent Avinash Gawande said, "Today morning we received information that a video of stray dogs roaming inside the medical college is going viral. We are investigating the incident to verify facts that surfaced in the purported video. We will take action against the people responsible."

He further added, "We conduct a security meeting every month. In this month''s meeting, we have formed two teams that pay inspection visits, and if any such incidents are noticed immediate action is taken. If the video is authentic and such an incident has happened, we shall be more vigilant in the future."