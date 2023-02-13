All section
Maharashtra: Toxic Effluent Foam Drowns Pune’s Mula River, Poses Health Hazards
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Maharashtra, 13 Feb 2023 10:55 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The ancient river, Mula-Mutha, has turned into a sewer and a dumping site over the years. The neglected river is heavily polluted and filthy. The foam formation is due to industrial discharge by industries in various areas under the jurisdiction of Maharashtra industrial development corporation (MIDC), inside PCMC limits. Dr. Nitin Mokashi, medical officer at Yashwantrao Chavan memorial hospital, said, “If the water that contains foam comes in direct or indirect contact with humans, it can cause nausea, vomiting, dizziness, skin problems, headaches, and several respiratory illnesses. These industrial effluents are oncogenic and responsible for cancer, especially in small children.”
Writer : Tarin Hussain
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Tarin Hussain