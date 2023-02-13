All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra: Garbage Burning By Squatters At Thakur Village Poses Health Risks To Residents
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Maharashtra, 13 Feb 2023 10:33 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
The indiscriminate garbage burning by squatters dumped at Thakur Village Kandivali, Mumbai, has caused concern among the residents and road users, who urge the corporation to intervene immediately so that garbage is disposed of properly. Residents said that burning plastic waste in residential areas led to the release of toxic gasses affecting all, particularly elders and children.
