Maharashtra: Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Factory In Asangaon

According to the reports, the incident took place at Krishna Promotion Company near Padgha village. No one has been injured so far.

Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Chief Santosh Kadam, said that they are trying to douse the fire. "Due to the presence of plastic items, the fire spread quickly in the premises", he added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a fire broke out in an electricity meter box room of a housing complex in Thane city this morning. At least 32 electric meters were completely destroyed in the blaze. No one is reported to be injured.