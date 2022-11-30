All section
Maharashtra: Around 15 Injured As Foot Bridge Falls At Balharshah Railway Station
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Maharashtra, 30 Nov 2022 4:19 AM GMT
Editor: Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives: Priyanka Jaiswal
A part of a footbridge near Chandrapur Railway station collapsed in Maharashtra's Chandrapur on November 27 at 5 pm. Around 15 people got injured, and one casualty was reported after the overbridge connecting platforms 1 and 2 of the BalharShah railway station in Chandrapur collapsed. According to a Government Railway Police official, many passengers were using the FOB (foot overbridge) to board a Pune-bound train when a part of it suddenly caved in. As a result, some people fell 20 feet down on the railway track.
