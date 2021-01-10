Maharashtra: Alert Railway Officials, Civilian Rescue Woman From Being Crushed Under Train

Two alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and a civilian saved a woman's life by preventing her from slipping under the moving train at the Thane railway station on January 9. The woman was in a rush to catch the train as the incident took place.

The scene was captured on the CCTV footage, and the video was shared on social media. According to reports, the incident took place at around 10:42 am on January 9 when Dhanpatti Raju Bhardwaj slipped in between the platform while getting off the running train, Mahanagri Express.

After seeing the woman slip, the two RPF personnel, police sub-inspector Nitin Patil and assistant sub-inspector Sattar Sheikh, and a civilian rushed and pulled the woman out from the gap between the train and the station.