All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh: Underprivileged Students Face Discrimination In School, Video Goes Viral
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Madhya Pradesh, 4 Feb 2023 3:55 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Recently, @USIndia_ shared a video on Twitter of a school in MP’s Chhatarpur, where a case of untouchability has come to light. The children allege that the lady who cooks food in the school gives rotis by throwing them away and asks to maintain a distance from them. The video has gone viral on social media and has raised concerns about this issue that persists in many parts of the country.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal