"Girls Can Reproduce At 15, Why Raise Age For Marriage", MP Congress Leader Sajjan Singh Verma Sparks Row

Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma sparked a massive controversy with his comment on a woman's minimum age for marriage. In a video that went viral, he said, "When girls can reproduce at 15 years, why to raise their marriageable age from 18 to 21 years."



"Is he (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) a scientist or a great doctor that he is batting for increasing the minimum marriageable age for girls from 18 years to 21 years?" he further said.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman tried to brush off the matter by claiming that the BJP wanted to make an issue out of nothing.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated Samman- a public awareness drive about crimes against the women. Under the campaign, the Chief Minister said that women's minimum age to get married should be raised to 21 years.