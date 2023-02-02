All section
Madhya Pradesh: Govt Shop’s Shoddy Ration Services Exposed As Sand Mixed Wheat Given To Beneficiaries
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Madhya Pradesh, 2 Feb 2023 11:58 AM GMT
Editor : Jayali Wavhal |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
In a shocking incident, a government-run ration shop was caught mixing sand with poor-quality wheat to make it heavier and increase wheat yield during packaging. The video was shot in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district.
