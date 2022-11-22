All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh: Cow Roams Freely Inside ICU, Eats Medical Waste
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Madhya Pradesh, 22 Nov 2022 7:04 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
In a shocking incident, a cow entered the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on November 18. The cow was seen roaming freely and eating medical waste from the garbage bins present in the hospital premises. Since the video went viral on social media, a security guard and two other staff members have been removed from their service.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain