The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh: 6-Yr-Old Boy Takes Father To Hospital On Pushcart In Singrauli
Madhya Pradesh, 21 Feb 2023 6:06 AM GMT
A 6-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district was seen pushing his sick father on a cart as he tried to take him to a nearby hospital. While he pushed it from one end, his mother helped by trying to pull it from the other side. According to NDTV, the family had dialed the government hospital for an ambulance. Still, when it didn’t arrive despite waiting for 20 minutes, the family decided to take the man to the hospital in a pushcart.
