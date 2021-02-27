Lost In Translation: Woman Complains To Rahul Gandhi In Puducherry CM Says She Is Praising Congress

Gandhi had opened the floor for an interactive session after giving his views on the welfare of fishermen and the outlook for the poor of the country.

An elderly fisherwoman asked in Tamil, "He [referring to the CM Narayanasamy] is here. Has he come and met us even once during the cyclone?"

While translating her question in English, Chief Minister Narayanasamy said: "During cyclone Nivar, I came here and distributed relief assistance. She is saying that."

Narayanasamy has received flak for "misguiding" Rahul Gandhi.