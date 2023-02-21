All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Local Fishermen, Community Members Clean Takmu Pat As G20 Event Commences In Manipur
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Manipur, 21 Feb 2023
Editor : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Manipur, on February 17, hosted the first of four B20 sessions — the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community — scheduled in the Northeast. Given the upcoming G20 events in Manipur, local fishermen and community members cleaned Takmu Pat in a significant effort to conserve the pristine environment of the unique Loktak Lake. Residences built on Phumdi have endangered the lake and negatively impacted the surrounding ecosystem. The inhabitants of this lake have been utilizing natural resources to establish a vibrant local economy for generations.
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain