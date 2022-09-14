All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Little Girl's Cute Interaction With Police Officer Involving Stick Goes Viral
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 14 Sep 2022 11:45 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The video shows an interaction between a little girl and a female police officer. The clip that is winning netizens' hearts left, right and centre shows a toddler's sweet exchange with a female police officer over the latter's stick. The video was posted on Instagram by Kanishka Bishnoi on August 29.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tareen Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
Must Reads
'Adopt A TB Patient' Scheme To Rope In More People To Achieve TB-Free India- Here's All You Need To Know