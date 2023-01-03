All section
Caste discrimination
Videos
Little Care & Love Is All They Ask

Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

India,  3 Jan 2023 8:13 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

Join the kind community @efgorg @darshafoundation_, an animal organisation working towards rescuing and helping them. In this video, they talk about puppies who were fed toned milk, due to which they got diarrhoea. "After two days of oral medication, they started eating cereal. A little care and love are all they ask," they captioned the video. Sending heartfelt appreciation their way!

Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Act of kindness 
be kind 

