'Let Us Show We Care For Humanity': Bengaluru Doc Appeals Fellow Doctors To Come To Work

Amid the surge in COVID cases in Bangalore, a doctor takes to social media to make a heart-rending appeal to doctors to come and join him in the fight against the deadly virus.

In the video, Dr Taha Mateen, Managing Director of HBS Hospital, situated in Shivajinagar in the city, appeals to healthcare professionals, including doctors, to help handle the situation better.

"I have beds. I have oxygen beds. I have ventilators. I have all the equipment. I have another 30 beds like this, but I don't have doctors working here," Dr Mateen is seen saying in the video shot at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, as specified by him.

Calling it a bloodbath, Dr Mateen recounts his experiences, "Patients are continuously calling me, cause their fathers are breathless, their brothers are breathless, and they cannot find a room in Bengaluru. At this time if you see, there is one Mr Shiva, and me. No other doctor is willing to work in this hospital."

Staging that healthcare professionals are at the frontline, he urges doctors to devote 6 hours of their day to treat the COVID victims.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported a record 1,925 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with over 64 per cent in Bengaluru alone (1,235 cases). Further, the state reported 37 deaths, of which 16 were from Bengaluru.