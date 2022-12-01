All section
Laundryman Uses LPG Cylinder To Iron Clothes Since 7 Years, Irks Netizens
India, 1 Dec 2022 12:17 PM GMT
An Instagram video shared by @viralbhayani on November 30 shows a laundryman ironing clothes using an LPG cylinder. He says he has been using this technique for 7 years. The video infuriated netizens, who described how unsafe and dangerous this method was. The location of the video is not known.
