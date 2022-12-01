All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Laundryman Uses LPG Cylinder To Iron Clothes Since 7 Years, Irks Netizens

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

India,  1 Dec 2022 12:17 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

An Instagram video shared by @viralbhayani on November 30 shows a laundryman ironing clothes using an LPG cylinder. He says he has been using this technique for 7 years. The video infuriated netizens, who described how unsafe and dangerous this method was. The location of the video is not known.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Select A Tag 
Laundryman 
Uses 
LPG 
Cylinder 
Iron 
Clothes 
Years 
Irks 
Netizens 

Must Reads

Cultural Fete: Nagaland's Hornbill Festival To Celebrate Culture & Ethnicity Returns After Two Years
'Work With Respect': Here's How This NGO Creates Awareness About Sexual Harassment Among Unskilled Labourers
Towards Innovation! Team Of 19 Students From MNNIT Develops Driverless Car 'CART-95'
BJP Leaders Share Image Of Flyover From Mumbai As Infra Project In Gujarat
Similar Posts
They Will Never Leave You Alone!
Videos

They Will Never Leave You Alone!

The Logical Indian Crew
Northeast Rail Connectivity: Sivok-Rangpo Rail Project Shows Progress, Completion Expected By 2023 End
Videos

Northeast Rail Connectivity: Sivok-Rangpo Rail Project Shows Progress, Completion Expected By 2023...

The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Tamil Nadu Fishermen Rescued & Released 2 Dolphins Caught In Fishing Net
Videos

Watch: Tamil Nadu Fishermen Rescued & Released 2 Dolphins Caught In Fishing Net

The Logical Indian Crew
Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2022: Month-Long Celebration Of Historical Bond Between Varanasi & Tamil Nadu
Videos

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2022: Month-Long Celebration Of Historical Bond Between Varanasi & Tamil Nadu

The Logical Indian Crew
Sunderbans Declared As New District In Bengal With Focus On Protecting Wildlife & River Delta
Videos

Sunderbans Declared As New District In Bengal With Focus On Protecting Wildlife & River Delta

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X