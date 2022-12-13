All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
'Late Husband Would Be Proud': Soldier's Wife Becomes Army Officer To Pursue His Dream
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 13 Dec 2022 4:03 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Harveen Kaur Kahlon, a teacher at a private school in Jalandhar whose husband, Captain Kanwalpal Singh Kahlon, was killed in the line of duty in 2019, decided to pursue her husband's dream. She was asked about her sentiments about entering the Army in a video posted to Twitter, and she responded by saying her late husband would be proud of her. Major KPS Kahlon was a regimental artillery officer for the 129 SATA. She has been commissioned as an officer in the Indian Army following 11 months of rigorous training.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Teach Human Rights To School Children, Says Kerala Chief Justice; Can Education Build A Just Society?