The Logical Indian Crew

Lakshadweep To Get Telecom Connectivity As Optical Fiber Cable Laying Ship Reaches Kavaratti

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Lakshadweep,  13 Feb 2023 12:47 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Lakshadweep will soon be eligible to get amenities like telemedicine, distance learning, and other benefits of connectivity as the Optical Fiber Cable laying ship reaches Kavartti from Kochi. Currently, the medium for telecom connectivity to Lakshadweep is through satellites, which offer bandwidth limited to 1 Gbps. The government has taken the initiative to provide ample bandwidth through dedicated OFC to improve the telecommunication facility at the Islands. This project is in line with the national objective of strengthening e-governance services and achieving the vision of Digital India.

