Ladli Behna Yojna: Protest By Selected TET 2018 Female Applicants In Madhya Pradesh; Demands Employment
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Madhya Pradesh, 7 Feb 2023 11:16 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently started the Ladli Behna Yojana, under which an amount of Rs one thousand per month will be transferred to the accounts of women belonging to poor and middle-class families.However, the state witnessed several protests against the scheme. TET 2018 female selected applicants held one protest. In the video shared by @BabelePiyush, several women can be seen holding placards and posters and demanding employment instead of Rs 1000. One woman can be seen chanting, "mujhe bheek nahi rojgar chahiye, koi yojna nahi mera adhikar cahiye.
