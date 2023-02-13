All section
Ladakh: Itchoo Villagers Carry Patient On Foot Due To Lack Of Road Connectivity & Medical Facilities

Ladakh,  13 Feb 2023

People of the remote and far-flung village of Itchoo, Kargil, carried a patient named Yasin (24) on a bed & walked 8 km on foot to provide him with medical facilities. Itchoo residents have been demanding road connectivity to the village. Itchoo needs transportation services as there is no road to this village, and one has to take a trail from Barsoo village after reaching Barsoo from Sankoo by the Barsoo Road and NH 301. There is no rail or air connectivity to Itchoo, and the nearest airport is Leh, located at a distance of 300 kilometers.

