Ladakh: Itchoo Villagers Carry Patient On Foot Due To Lack Of Road Connectivity & Medical Facilities
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Ladakh, 13 Feb 2023 7:45 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
People of the remote and far-flung village of Itchoo, Kargil, carried a patient named Yasin (24) on a bed & walked 8 km on foot to provide him with medical facilities. Itchoo residents have been demanding road connectivity to the village. Itchoo needs transportation services as there is no road to this village, and one has to take a trail from Barsoo village after reaching Barsoo from Sankoo by the Barsoo Road and NH 301. There is no rail or air connectivity to Itchoo, and the nearest airport is Leh, located at a distance of 300 kilometers.
