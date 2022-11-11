All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Ladakh: Border Roads Organisation Launches Massive Snow Clearance Project In Kargil
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Ladakh, 11 Nov 2022 4:50 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Soon after the heavy snowfall in Ladakh, the Border Roads Organisation launched a massive snow clearance project in Kargil on November 8. The project has been given the name ‘Beacon’, and the project was conducted at the Zojila Pass and other checkpoints.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain