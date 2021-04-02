Lack Of Economic Participation, Political Empowerment : Why Gender Gap Has Increased In India?
India | 2 April 2021 10:13 AM GMT
|
India has come down by 28 points in the global gender gap report.The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains why India is one of the worst performers and why it lags behind it’s neighbours Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.
India has come down by 28 points in the global gender gap report.The Logical Indian's Shubham Thakur explains why India is one of the worst performers and why it lags behind it's neighbours Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.
Next Story