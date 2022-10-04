All section
Kolkata: Hindu, Muslim Men Dance To Celebrate Durga Puja At Mohammad Ali Park
West Bengal, 4 Oct 2022
A viral video from the pandal at Mohammad Ali Park, which is a major draw in the city, shows members of both the communities dancing in front of the Durga idol. Shortly after the clip surfaced on Twitter, netizens highlighted the dichotomy between the communal harmony at Durga Puja celebrations throughout Kolkata and Garba night vigilantism in parts of Madhya Pradesh as well as Gujarat by right wing outfits gatekeeping the venues to restrict members of a specific community.
