All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Kolkata-Based Indian Woman Football Player Turns Food Delivery Agent To Support Her Family
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
West Bengal, 15 Jan 2023 3:31 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Poulami Adhikari, who represented India in the 2012 football world tournament, has been working as a delivery agent to help her family financially. She works with a food delivery platform, Zomato.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Cracks In Houses Seen At Uttarakhand's Selang & Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh; Could There Be More Joshimath?