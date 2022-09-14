All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Know About This Granddaughter's Moving Story Behind Receiving Education At World's Best University
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Maharashtra, 14 Sep 2022 11:39 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Despite the many obstacles he was faced with, this determined man from a small farming household of rural Maharashtra made his dreams come true through education. Today, his granddaughter tells his story to the world, proudly.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tareen Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
Must Reads
'Adopt A TB Patient' Scheme To Rope In More People To Achieve TB-Free India- Here's All You Need To Know