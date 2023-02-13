All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Kind Soul Can Lead To Kind Society!
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 13 Feb 2023 7:44 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Join the kind community @efgorg Lollapalooza, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, made its first appearance in India this year around the 28th and 29th of January. Amid the already viral stages from musicians at the festival, people caught onto a small detail that made all the right upgrades to the show. @rishidara, a Twitter user, shared a video clip that received a lot of attention. "At the #LollapaloozaIndia concert in Mumbai - I saw something truly special: On the corner of the stage stood a sign language expert, interpreting lyrics for deaf & hard of hearing audience. Heartwarming to see the #inclusivity; small powerful gesture. Full marks to @bookmyshow, “ he wrote.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal