KhaanaChahiye initiative: Cooked 41 Lac Meals To Feed The Disadvantaged

The Founder of Khaana Chahiye initiative Pathik Muni talks about this citizen driven campaign that started off with 1200 meals and today has already prepared 41 lac cooked meals for the daily wagers and migrant labourers who are rendered disadvantaged in the post COVID world.

You can head over to the bio to contribute and know more about the campaign. Drop a ❤️ in the comments after your contribution share this video with your friends because we are in this #together

In conversations with Apurwa Shrivastava.