The Logical Indian Crew

Kerala's Manhole-Cleaning Robot 'Bandicoot' Implemented In Kanpur, Cleans Upto 5-8 Manholes Per Day

26 Nov 2022

The Municipal Corporation of Solid Waste Project in Kanpur Smart City Limited has recently purchased a robotic machine named ‘Bandicoot’ from Kerala's Genrobotics Innovation Private Limited Company. ‘Bandicoot’ machine was trialed in Arya Nagar on November 22. Just in 45 minutes, the robot took out about 80 kg of garbage from the manhole. After successful testing, the Municipal Corporation is now planning to buy more such machines. The machine is successfully being used in 17 states and is capable of cleaning 5-8 manholes in a day.

