Kerala Man Violates Home Quarantine After Argument With Wife, Chased Down By Health Workers

The streets of Pathanamthitta on Monday witnessed high drama when a 47-year-old Non-Resident Keralite, who had returned from Saudi Arabia, broke quarantine and was found roaming on streets on his scooter.

The incident took place on Monday noon when the police officers at St Peter's Junction in Pathanamthitta on COVID-19 patrol, noticed a man without mask riding a scooter. After stopping him, they learnt that he had landed in Kerala on July 3 from Riyadh, KSA.

The police asked him for his home number and talked to his wife, who informed them that her husband had left in a huff after a minor scuffle between the husband-wife duo.

When the police pulled him up for violating quarantine norms, he refused to comply, and an argument ensued.

Four health workers chased after him and finally were able to catch him from a nearby shop at St Peter's Jn.

Though the locals had also joined in the chase, the health workers asked them to stay away to ensure their safety. The man was later moved to Kozhanchery Hospital.