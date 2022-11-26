All section
Kerala: Lulu CEO Builds Nursing Home For Mothers Abandoned By Children In Pathanapuram
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Kerala, 26 Nov 2022
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A Twitter video shared by Ahmed Khabeer on November 24 shows the opening ceremony of a nursing home in Kerala's Pathanapuram built by Yusuf Ali, the Director of Lulu Group International, for mothers abandoned by their children.
